Hello, Vivaldi Social has been receiving repeated postings of spam claiming to be Vietnamese language bookmakers and casinos. I am tired of it. In an effort to somehow get them to give up posting, I have recently been searching for the brand names and other terms used by gambling spammers to find the accounts before they post their promotions and report them. But that approach doesn't seem to be effective either. They don't give up and are creating tons of accounts. So I have repeatedly reported dozens (or even over a hundred) of accounts. I am concerned that this approach may be burdensome to the administrators. If it is burdening the administrators, I will stop reporting large numbers. Please let me know what the actual situation is.

(This article was created using DeepL.)