Reporting Vietnamese Online Gamble Spam
Hello, Vivaldi Social has been receiving repeated postings of spam claiming to be Vietnamese language bookmakers and casinos. I am tired of it. In an effort to somehow get them to give up posting, I have recently been searching for the brand names and other terms used by gambling spammers to find the accounts before they post their promotions and report them. But that approach doesn't seem to be effective either. They don't give up and are creating tons of accounts. So I have repeatedly reported dozens (or even over a hundred) of accounts. I am concerned that this approach may be burdensome to the administrators. If it is burdening the administrators, I will stop reporting large numbers. Please let me know what the actual situation is.
(This article was created using DeepL.)
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@kyu3a Had you contacted Vivaldi Social admin on [email protected] to check these spammers?
jane.n Vivaldi Team
Ever since we discovered this form of spam, we've been keeping an eye on new accounts and suspending them as soon as we see them, but there are still a lot of old accounts we need to remove.
@kyu3a, there are several times I reported spam direct in Vivaldi social. Normally are deleted pretty quickly. Clicking in the three dots in the message, you can report the user or also block him, among other options, in the menu.
@DoctorG No. I didn't still send the e-mail to admin. I will send the mail. Thank you for replying!
@kyu3a Thank you for reporting these. We can remove the accounts fairly easily once they are reported, so if you do see any that are causing problem, keep reporting them.
Is it these sort of accounts?
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/v9betza
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/slotdewa777
https://forum.vivaldi.net/user/khuyenmaita88
I used to do more checks based on new user profile images, but realizing that so many of them wouldn't post their spam here on the forum, but instead where posting on Vivaldi Social, led me to stop following it as closely, since I don't use Vivaldi Social.
@LonM OK! I will keep to report.
@SilentWatcher Yes! These are online gamble spam accounts.
@kyu3a I flagged a few of the profiles in my following list that match those descriptions, but weren't banned yet.
I haven't had much luck flagging users purely off of their profile image in the past, but now that this is a known issue, maybe I will have more luck.
@SilentWatcher Thanks for looking. I'm not sure how the V system works, but some of these might be already blocked on social, but they won't appear as such on the forum.
It is more useful to report them based on wherever they are sending spam. E.g. if they're posting spam messages or uploading spam links to their bio on social, report it there. If they're posting spam on the forum report it here. That makes it easier to check.
-
@LonM It looks like a few of the more recent accounts of this type do show the "Banned" message on their accounts here on the forum. In the past, I believe it wasn't necessarily reflected back here on the forum if they were banned on Vivaldi Social, but not sure what, if anything, changed.
Maybe I will be more vigilant with checking Vivaldi Social in the future, but for now I will stick to just checking the forum. I will continue to flag some accounts with obvious spam links in their profile image, like
@totoagung, when I run across them.