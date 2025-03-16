Hopefully I picked the right category... Android seemed wrong since this isn't an issue with the app.

I am trying to add my vivaldi calendar to davx5 (android) to sync on my device but every attempt is met with an error that the caldav URL can't be detected. I have followed the directions on both Vivaldi's help pages and those of Davx5 and I'm wondering if this is a user error sort of thing and I'm missing something, or if there's a known issue with this?