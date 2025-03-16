Davx5 Not Detecting Caldav URL?
-
JuniperDixon
Hopefully I picked the right category... Android seemed wrong since this isn't an issue with the app.
I am trying to add my vivaldi calendar to davx5 (android) to sync on my device but every attempt is met with an error that the caldav URL can't be detected. I have followed the directions on both Vivaldi's help pages and those of Davx5 and I'm wondering if this is a user error sort of thing and I'm missing something, or if there's a known issue with this?
-
@JuniperDixon since your account is fairly new, you may not have enough community reputation yet to have been rewarded with webmail and calendar. Check if your webmail account is already activated by going to https://webmail.vivaldi.net - if not, you'll need to wait some more.
If it is active, you may have to set an app specific password for access.
-
JuniperDixon
@WildEnte Thank you! The app specific password was where I was going wrong. I just got my Vivaldi email and was excited to set it up on my phone.
-
Same is happening to me! How i can set an specific password for access??? I can't find where.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@garcialuengo Password for CalDAV is usually the same as the on of Vivaldi forum login.
Have you got a email which tells you, that your Vivaldi mail account is unlocked? If not, you will not be able to use your Vivaldi calendar.
-
Yes, I recieved it today, I can access the webmail, actually I imported all my personal calendars via webclient and synced on the browser but I can't sync them to my android phone. The app DAVx5 doesnt find the URL. It's the same webmail client password right?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@garcialuengo said in Davx5 Not Detecting Caldav URL?:
Yes, I recieved it today
Congrats!
The app DAVx5 doesnt find the URL.
It's the same webmail client password right?
Yes.
-
luetage Supporters Soprano
@garcialuengo It’s your Vivaldi account password, unless you have set up 2‐factor authentication, in which case you can create a mail and calendar specific app password from your Vivaldi account (log in to vivaldi.com) settings page.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@garcialuengo
Hi, I don't use DAVx5 but the OneCalendar to connect the Vivaldi calendar.
I use:
[email protected]
Password
https://calendar.vivaldi.net/calendars
-
@luetage said in Davx5 Not Detecting Caldav URL?:
@garcialuengo It’s your Vivaldi account password, unless you have set up 2‐factor authentication, in which case you can create a mail and calendar specific app password from your Vivaldi account (log in to vivaldi.com) settings page.
This was the issue! Thanks! It's working now!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mib2berlin Nice, this URL works, never tested.
-
@mib2berlin I suggest you remove your mail address from that post (spammers...)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@WildEnte
Hm, all know the users mail address but I will change it.
-
@mib2berlin yes humans do, but the bot crawlers that just scan whatever pages they find just look for mail addresses to fill databases.