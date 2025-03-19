SOLVED Change the order of my email accounts?
RolexJocke
I put my email accounts in the order they are on the right but they don't come up the same on the left. I thought I could just drag them to where I wanted them but it doesn't work. It seems like the accounts come up in alphabetical order but I've tried adding A, B, C or 1, 2, 3 at the beginning of the accounts but that doesn't help either. Sorry the text is in swedish but I believe you got what I mean anyway.
Any ideas?
mib2berlin Soprano
@RolexJocke
Hi, I guess this is because of your naming, work for me:
@mib2berlin
Hi. I have only 2 domains on my mail accounts, the 4 red accounts are at the same domains
mib2berlin Soprano
@RolexJocke
I think it can not decide which Jocke@ is which, or the @ mess up it.
Or it doesn't work with alias names but this would be a bug.
Try Jocke_1, for example.
@mib2berlin @RolexJocke this has nothing to do with the naming. Previous versions of Vivaldi do not allow reordering accounts, they were always listed in the order you created them.
I speak in the past, because the upcoming update (we are currently in Release candidate status) will add two little arrows to the bottom of the account list, which will allow ordering them.
@mib2berlin
I have tried different settings with numbers and letter with no luck.
mib2berlin Soprano
@RolexJocke
OK, I am sorry was testing on a Vivaldi 7.2 build, @WildEnte is correct.
Cheers, mib
Thanks I will wait for the update.
Now the update has arrived so you can now change the order of your email accounts by selecting the account and moving it where you want with the arrows at the bottom right in settings.
Thanks for the help.
Jocke