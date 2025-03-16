Vivaldi taking screenshots of visited pages
-
Hello,
Why do we have to deal with this bs ? The browser is taking screenshots of ALL pages which are opened, and stores them in /User Data\Default\VivaldiThumbnails"
This is not ok, these "thumbnails" are readable and might contain completed forms, sensitive data, login data, etc.
Is not that we have to deal with Recall from MS, now this bs.
Get rid of it !!!
Found this using "Everything" (google it)
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@onlywaffles
Hi, does anybody can reach your system to open this folder?
-
Every app which can bypass UAC can have access to the whole drive, and not necessarily point a finger to a person. I don't have my pc offline and locked in the basement, to answer your question. could be a laptop or work laptop. so yes, is easy to get acc to this folder.
-
Wanted to make you aware of this, i will not answer to this post. you can do your own research and make your mind if this is safe or not...
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@onlywaffles Use Vivaldi in Private Window, that does not store the thumbnails.
-
yojimbo274064400
Try deselecting Settings > Tabs > Show Popup Thumbnails to resolve.
FYI: to remove existing thumbnail images quit Vivaldi and deleted from thumbnail directory