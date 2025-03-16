Hello,

Why do we have to deal with this bs ? The browser is taking screenshots of ALL pages which are opened, and stores them in /User Data\Default\VivaldiThumbnails"

This is not ok, these "thumbnails" are readable and might contain completed forms, sensitive data, login data, etc.

Is not that we have to deal with Recall from MS, now this bs.

Get rid of it !!!

Found this using "Everything" (google it)