New command: Find in page without showing the find box
I'd like to use single key shortcuts to quickly navigate between find results, namely, use
to
find previous in pageand
to
find next in page.
But I can only do this once since these keys output regular symbols when pressed, and the commands open the find input bar.
So I'd like to have two similar commands that do NOT open this input bar to allow repeatedly pressing single keys to cycle between search results:
cycle to previous find in page (no find input bar)
cycle to next next in page (no find input bar)
Pesala Ambassador
@eugenesv Vote for Find Next/Previous in Page without showing the toolbar.
Of course, you could use F3 and Shift F3, which are the defaults, or any other shortcuts that are not used for typing text.
