Panels don't always stay closed
-
drchuckradio
I'm running the stable version of Vivaldi (version 7.1.3570.60), and sometimes after I close a panel, then close the browser, then re-open the browser, the panel I just closed remains open. Has this happened to anyone else? It's hard to determine when or which panels do that, as I've seen it happen on most of them. The only custom panel I've added is one for Bluesky.
OS: Windows 11 x64
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@drchuckradio
Hi, this is a bug, reported and confirmed in the bug tracker.
Vivaldi 7.2 is close to get released, you can follow the blog about desktop snapshots (Beta).
If it gets fixed there we will get it into Vivaldi 7.2 stable.