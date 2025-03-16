Lost All My Synced Passwords and Bookmarks
marielafeesync
Hello Vivaldi Community,
I recently switched to a new computer and, after waiting for about 30 minutes, I discovered that my sync has lost almost all of my passwords and bookmarks (I just have my extensions synced). I now only see 5 or 6 passwords out of the thousands I had stored, and my bookmarks have completely vanished.
This is incredibly concerning, and I need to recover my data urgently. If an admin could restore my sync to a state from about a week ago, it would help resolve this issue.
Thank you for your assistance!
Best regards,
Marie
EDIT :
I just realized that my phone still has all my passwords and bookmarks in Vivaldi! The sync is currently turned off on my phone, and I am very afraid to turn it back on because I don’t want to lose everything.
What should I do to safely transfer my data back to my PC without the sync erasing it?
Thank you for your help!
mib2berlin Soprano
@marielafeesync
Hi, the Vivaldi team cant change your sync data, this is not a backup system.
When was your old PC on sync the last time, can you still reach it?
@mib2berlin said in Lost All My Synced Passwords and Bookmarks:
this is not a backup sy
Hello,
Unfortunately, I no longer have access to my old PC as it has been formatted. So, I cannot recover the data from there.
Is there any other way to restore my lost passwords and bookmarks, or any other steps I could try to retrieve them?
Thank you for your help!
Best regards,
Marie
mib2berlin Soprano
@marielafeesync
Reset the remote sync data on the sync server from you PC.
If you now connect sync on your mobile it upload all to the sync server.
I never have done this from a mobile device, always on a laptop or PC, so I am not 100% sure.
I don't do this often but ping @jane-n from the Vivaldi team.
She can help here, please wait until Monday, the office is closed on Weekends.
Cheers, mib
Thank you for your advice! I think I will wait until tomorrow to be sure I don’t make any mistakes. I really appreciate your help.
Best regards,
Marie
I was able to export my passwords into a file, but I still need to recover my bookmarks.
PuterSaurus
@marielafeesync said in Lost All My Synced Passwords and Bookmarks:
I have the same exact issue! I've got sync turned off on my phone which has the correct data. What did you do?