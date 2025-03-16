Hello Vivaldi Community,

I recently switched to a new computer and, after waiting for about 30 minutes, I discovered that my sync has lost almost all of my passwords and bookmarks (I just have my extensions synced). I now only see 5 or 6 passwords out of the thousands I had stored, and my bookmarks have completely vanished.

This is incredibly concerning, and I need to recover my data urgently. If an admin could restore my sync to a state from about a week ago, it would help resolve this issue.

Thank you for your assistance!

Best regards,

Marie

EDIT :

I just realized that my phone still has all my passwords and bookmarks in Vivaldi! The sync is currently turned off on my phone, and I am very afraid to turn it back on because I don’t want to lose everything.

What should I do to safely transfer my data back to my PC without the sync erasing it?

Thank you for your help!