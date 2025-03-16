Hey everyone,

I’ve been using Vivaldi as my primary desktop browser, and I love its customization features. However, I’ve noticed that over time, it can become a bit resource-heavy, especially with multiple tabs and extensions running.

I wanted to ask the community—what are your best tips for keeping Vivaldi fast and efficient?

Some things I’ve tried:

Disabling unnecessary animations and effects

Using hibernation for inactive tabs

Managing extensions to reduce background processes

Tweaking performance settings in vivaldi://flags

Are there any other optimizations or hidden settings that improve speed and memory usage? Would love to hear your suggestions!

Thanks in advance!