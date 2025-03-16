Best Ways to Optimize Vivaldi Browser for Performance on Desktop
-
Hey everyone,
I’ve been using Vivaldi as my primary desktop browser, and I love its customization features. However, I’ve noticed that over time, it can become a bit resource-heavy, especially with multiple tabs and extensions running.
I wanted to ask the community—what are your best tips for keeping Vivaldi fast and efficient?
Some things I’ve tried:
Disabling unnecessary animations and effects
Using hibernation for inactive tabs
Managing extensions to reduce background processes
Tweaking performance settings in vivaldi://flags
Are there any other optimizations or hidden settings that improve speed and memory usage? Would love to hear your suggestions!
Thanks in advance!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@samPhilip
Hi, it depends on what you mean with resource-heavy?
A session with 1000 tabs and 20+ workspaces takes < 1 GB and use 1-3% CPU if all background tabs are hibernated.
I have only 3 extensions running and rarely use more than 2 windows.
I am running Vivaldi mostly on Linux where it is much faster than on Windows 11 but the resources it use is the same.
Cheers, mib