Missing horizontal page scroll
I noticed that Vivaldi browser on Android doesn't allow me to scroll web pages horizontally, neither in mobile nor in desktop mode.
I provide a Wikipedia page with wide tables as a test case:
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Comparison_of_webmail_providers
Isn't it enough to swipe left-right to scroll accordingly in Vivaldi?
mib2berlin Soprano
@gPassetti
Hi, the page does the same in Chrome, Brave so I guess it is a Wiki issue or a bug in Chromium.
@mib2berlin this is not the case with Firefox in desktop mode, though
mib2berlin Soprano
@gPassetti
It use a different render engine, all Chromium browsers I tested cant scroll on this page.
No idea if one can report such issues to Wikipedia.