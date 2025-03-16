Mail tab auto dim problem.
-
ttwettlaufer
Can anybody tell me how to disable the auto dim feature(?) for the mail button? All my tabs are fine, but when I click the "Mail" menu button it takes me to the mail preview and auto dims. If I hide the menu it goes back to regular brightness. I can't find anything in the "Settings".
Update, I just noticed it doesn't do it on every mail folder, only created folders? The Inbox seems unaffected.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@ttwettlaufer
Hi, if I click then mail icon in the status bar nothing get dimmed, can you add a screen shot, please?
-
ttwettlaufer
Unfortunately the screenshot function highlights the selection so it looks normal either way. I checked my system theme settings and night light functions (Ubuntu 24.04) and they have no affect. At first I thought it was my custom folders, but oddly even in my "unread" messages, selecting one message vs another message (i.e. the next one) results in one going dim and the other getting bright. Also, I just noticed that if I close the "mail" folder tree menu with the "X" at the top, the problem goes away for the messages in that folder. I can click each message for that folder and they stay bright. As soon as I click the "mail" icon in the tool bar (on the left side) the screen dims. Oh, that's another clue, the entire screen dims.
-
ttwettlaufer
@ttwettlaufer I'll also note that this issue may have cropped up with the latest update. The "Send" button on the mail client tab doesn't work either, if I grab the vivaldi browser tab an pull it into a new window, the "Send" button works fine, but on the default window clicking the "Send" button does nothing.
-
ttwettlaufer
ok, I closed the tab today (I usually close an open for updates periodically) and reopened it and now it's no longer dimming......weird.......