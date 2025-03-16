'about:config' redirects to 'about:blank'
I want to edit vivaldi config to use
KDE File Chooser dialog and NOT chrome gtk chooser.
Why can't I get to 'about:config'... ?
please, thank you.
Landis
@LandisTwo As far as I know,
about:configis a Firefox thing and isn't in Chromium browsers.
I don't know enough about Linux to help, but try searching for how to accomplish it for Chromium because whatever method you find will likely apply to Vivaldi as well.
@LandisTwo, because it is
vivaldi:settings
@nomadic said in 'about:config' redirects to 'about:blank':
@LandisTwo As far as I know,
about:configis a Firefox thing and isn't in Chromium browsers.
I have been searching for days and finally decided to try google (the world's worst search engine) and the first 'answer' given was from googles inept 'AI' and it said the following which included the 'about:config' instruction:
To force Vivaldi to use the KDE file chooser, you need to ensure that the xdg-desktop-portal-kde package is installed and that Vivaldi is configured to use the desktop portal for file selection, which can be done by setting widget.use-xdg-desktop-portal.file-picker to 1 in about:config. [1, 2, 3, 4] Here's a more detailed breakdown: 1. Install the KDE File Chooser Portal: [3, 4] • Make sure you have the xdg-desktop-portal-kde package installed. If you don't, you can install it using your system's package manager (e.g., sudo apt install xdg-desktop-portal-kde on Debian/Ubuntu-based systems). [3, 4, 5] 2. Configure Vivaldi: [3, 4] • Open Vivaldi and navigate to vivaldi://flags. [3, 4] • Search for "file picker". [3, 4] • Enable the "Use native file picker" or "Use desktop portal for file picker" flag. [3, 4] • Alternatively, you can go to about:config and set widget.use-xdg-desktop-portal.file-picker to 1. [1, 2, 3, 4] 3. Restart Vivaldi: [3, 4] • Restart Vivaldi for the changes to take effect. [3, 4] Important Notes: [1] • xdg-desktop-portal: This is a standard that allows applications to use the native file chooser of the desktop environment (like KDE's Dolphin). [1] • GTK_USE_PORTAL: Some applications, especially those using GTK3, may also use the environment variable GTK_USE_PORTAL=1 to force the use of the desktop portal. However, for Vivaldi, the flag in about:config is generally preferred. [2, 3, 4, 5, 6] Generative AI is experimental.
obviously, 'AI' is Not smarter than people.
So, I still can't get vivaldi to use KDE native file dialog.
: (
I've installed -force (reinstalled xdg-desktop-portal-kde
removed gtk versions
I've run xdg-current-desktop among other 'fixes' and all that I've accomplished is I get warnings in open terminal
"XDP: Assigning app ID "vivaldi-stable" to pid 20798 which has unit "app-vivaldi\x2dstable-b5514edd35454f1fb03d11e554484c1c.scope" XDP: Assigning app ID "vivaldi-stable" to pid 20798 which has unit "app-vivaldi\x2dstable-b5514edd35454f1fb03d11e554484c1c.scope" XDP: Read org.freedesktop.appearance color-scheme XDP: Read org.freedesktop.appearance accent-color XDP: Assigning app ID "vivaldi-stable" to pid 20798 which has unit "app-vivaldi\x2dstable-b5514edd35454f1fb03d11e554484c1c.scope" XDP: Handling SaveFile XDP: Assigning app ID "sublime_text" to pid 21193 which has unit "app-sublime_text-e0c55033153641c7b5472f2a8d5bb279.scope" XDP: inhibit session owned by ':1.3447' created"
all this, because gtk file chooser, mostly will not allow 'preview' in file dialog.... : (
Landis.
p.s. 'vivaldi:settings' ui settings that can be gotten to via the menu or 'gear' icon... but thanks.
@LandisTwo I am out of my depth here, but I did give it a quick search.
Saw some mentions of Snap installs being a problem and Deb or Flatpak versions maybe solving it for some people. There was also some mention of making sure KDialog is installed.
Some potentially helpful links:
https://www.reddit.com/r/kde/comments/nn3sfy/is_it_possible_to_use_kdes_file_picker_in_chromium/
https://forum.manjaro.org/t/make-the-kde-file-picker-the-default-have-the-package-kdialog-pre-installed-on-the-os/74910/5
https://askubuntu.com/questions/1328516/force-chromium-to-use-dolphin-file-manager-to-save-a-download
@LandisTwo said in 'about:config' redirects to 'about:blank':
To force Vivaldi to use the KDE file chooser
I asked Andisearch
The search results reveal several key approaches to make Chrome and other browsers use the KDE file picker instead of GTK on Linux systems:
- Install Required Packages:
xdg-desktop-portal
xdg-desktop-portal-kde
plasma-integration
- Remove Conflicting Packages:
- Uninstall xdg-desktop-portal-gnome and xdg-desktop-portal-gtk if present, as they may override KDE's file picker
- Environment Variables:
Set either:
GTK_USE_PORTAL=1 in ~/.config/plasma-workspace/env/
-
XDG_CURRENT_DESKTOP=KDE in /etc/environment
- Key Limitations:
-
Applications bundling their own Qt libraries may still use their built-in file picker
-
Flatpak versions of Chrome automatically use the KDE file picker by default
-
The xdg-desktop-portal system was originally designed for Flatpak but now works for native applications too
Recent updates (as of 2025) indicate this remains an active issue, with some users still experiencing challenges getting consistent behavior across all applications.
