@LandisTwo As far as I know, about:config is a Firefox thing and isn't in Chromium browsers.

I have been searching for days and finally decided to try google (the world's worst search engine) and the first 'answer' given was from googles inept 'AI' and it said the following which included the 'about:config' instruction:

To force Vivaldi to use the KDE file chooser, you need to ensure that the xdg-desktop-portal-kde package is installed and that Vivaldi is configured to use the desktop portal for file selection, which can be done by setting widget.use-xdg-desktop-portal.file-picker to 1 in about:config. [1, 2, 3, 4] Here's a more detailed breakdown: 1. Install the KDE File Chooser Portal: [3, 4] • Make sure you have the xdg-desktop-portal-kde package installed. If you don't, you can install it using your system's package manager (e.g., sudo apt install xdg-desktop-portal-kde on Debian/Ubuntu-based systems). [3, 4, 5] 2. Configure Vivaldi: [3, 4] • Open Vivaldi and navigate to vivaldi://flags. [3, 4] • Search for "file picker". [3, 4] • Enable the "Use native file picker" or "Use desktop portal for file picker" flag. [3, 4] • Alternatively, you can go to about:config and set widget.use-xdg-desktop-portal.file-picker to 1. [1, 2, 3, 4] 3. Restart Vivaldi: [3, 4] • Restart Vivaldi for the changes to take effect. [3, 4] Important Notes: [1] • xdg-desktop-portal: This is a standard that allows applications to use the native file chooser of the desktop environment (like KDE's Dolphin). [1] • GTK_USE_PORTAL: Some applications, especially those using GTK3, may also use the environment variable GTK_USE_PORTAL=1 to force the use of the desktop portal. However, for Vivaldi, the flag in about:config is generally preferred. [2, 3, 4, 5, 6] Generative AI is experimental.

obviously, 'AI' is Not smarter than people.

So, I still can't get vivaldi to use KDE native file dialog.

: (

I've installed -force (reinstalled xdg-desktop-portal-kde

removed gtk versions

I've run xdg-current-desktop among other 'fixes' and all that I've accomplished is I get warnings in open terminal

"XDP: Assigning app ID "vivaldi-stable" to pid 20798 which has unit "app-vivaldi\x2dstable-b5514edd35454f1fb03d11e554484c1c.scope" XDP: Assigning app ID "vivaldi-stable" to pid 20798 which has unit "app-vivaldi\x2dstable-b5514edd35454f1fb03d11e554484c1c.scope" XDP: Read org.freedesktop.appearance color-scheme XDP: Read org.freedesktop.appearance accent-color XDP: Assigning app ID "vivaldi-stable" to pid 20798 which has unit "app-vivaldi\x2dstable-b5514edd35454f1fb03d11e554484c1c.scope" XDP: Handling SaveFile XDP: Assigning app ID "sublime_text" to pid 21193 which has unit "app-sublime_text-e0c55033153641c7b5472f2a8d5bb279.scope" XDP: inhibit session owned by ':1.3447' created"

all this, because gtk file chooser, mostly will not allow 'preview' in file dialog.... : (

Landis.

p.s. 'vivaldi:settings' ui settings that can be gotten to via the menu or 'gear' icon... but thanks.