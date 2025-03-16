HELP: Remain in current workspace after moving tabs to another workspace?
-
I’ve moved some tabs to another workspace, but I’d like to stay in the current workspace. Is there a setting or a way to do that?
-
HuzzZeKing
Windows user here but I agree. When you move a tab to another workspace, not only is the tab moved, but the focus shifts as well! It’s really annoying when you're trying to tidy up your tabs by moving them around—you waste a ton of time having to reselect the workspace you were in. It would be great if there was an option to choose whether the tab gets focused on each time it’s moved.
-
Thanks for understanding the issues I face.
Yes, it is such a HUGE time waster having to go back to the current workspace every time.
Its make no sense developer.