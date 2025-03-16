Vivaldi not popping up when I click it in the taskbar
CokeVoAYCE
Hi. When I click to open Vivaldi the browser doesn't pop up. It's doing this for a few other apps too, not just Vivaldi, so I'm not sure if the issue is with Vivaldi. Any help is appreciated. Thanks!
CokeVoAYCE
edit: this is fixed. it was treating my output as a separate display. hitting Windows Key + p and selecting the mirror option fixed it. how do i delete a post?
solved.
mib2berlin Soprano
@CokeVoAYCE
Hi, this post can help other users with the same issue, no need to delete the post.
Cheers, mib