Ability to remove "Translate Selection" from the context menu?
paultanase Supporters
Hi,
First of all, this is my first post here, so I'm sorry if I'm preemptively breaking any rules or something.
So, is there any way to remove the "Translate Selection" thing when right clicking on selected text? I disabled the built-in translator because it's - well, to put it bluntly, it's bad and I want to use an extension. I already disabled everything I could related to translation, but the context menu entry still doesn't disappear.
barbudo2005
Easy:
Settings, Appearance:
paultanase Supporters
@barbudo2005 you're the sexiest chad alive, ty so much
