Bug?: Add to home screen only adds domain, not entire URL.
When I go to a website and choose Vivaldi's 'Add to Home Screen' option, the shortcut is created successfully. However only the domain is included. So if I wanted to link to a specific page on a site I can't. The shortcut only takes me to the home page of that site, with nothing after the .com/.
I would expect "Add to home Screen" to create a shortcut to the exact URL of the page I'm on, not just the domain. It's quite useless the way it is.
I swear this isn't how it used to work but I could be incorrect as I've tried a few browsers recently. If this is intentional behaviour then count this as a feature request. Otherwise, I'd say it's a bug/ unclear UI.
mib2berlin Soprano
@BenCC
Hi, for other users to test this:
Please add a link to this page the Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
For example, add the page https://www.heise.de/newsticker/ to the home screen work.
@mib2berlin
Here's an interesting point: if I add as a shortcut to my android launcher (right?) the address of this forum page, when I try to open it, I get the “Home Page” I selected in the forum settings.
If I add it as an app, same thing.
But if I add a shortcut to a page of a local news site - this page will open, not the general news list...
@far4
Hm, I always get Categories independent of the setting in the forum settings.
If I reach it from from vivaldi.com I get Home even I set Top.
I guess this setting doesn't really work, I never used it before.
Hello, yes it happens on Reddit posts as well I've found. Open any Reddit post in Vivaldi then use the steps above. You end up on the Reddit home page.
Reported as a bug VAB-10933
@BenCC
Hi, I cant confirm the report, no Reddit account, but I bet the team have one.
Added a link here.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin
yes, I can confirm this behavior on reddit. When you create a shortcut for a particular post, clicking on that shortcut causes the list of reddit posts to be shown in the reddit homepage.
@mib2berlin
when it comes to an arbitrary page on reddit or this forum, both variants return me to the “home page”, list of topics and posts. A specific post on slashdot (not login to) only allows you to set the shortcut, but also resets to the general news list.
But obviously it depends on the site. For example the shortcut this link open correctly.
https://cp4space.hatsya.com/2020/10/28/the-exceptional-jordan-algebra/
I checked with the latest Snap 7.2.3628.23.
A10, armv7
ps By the way, you can see how the label will turn out already at the stage of its creation:
reset to a total list of new posts
and here you can see the specific post
@mib2berlin said in Bug?: Add to home screen only adds domain, not entire URL.:
An internal tester could not reproduce it with the provided link on Reddit with a shortcut.
And reddit simple shortcut, not PWA:
@far4
Thanks, I added a comment to the report.
RadekPilich
I have noticed this previously as well.
Simply use different app (i.e. Shortcut Maker) to create such shortcuts.
It has many other advantages doing it this way anyway.