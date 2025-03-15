When I go to a website and choose Vivaldi's 'Add to Home Screen' option, the shortcut is created successfully. However only the domain is included. So if I wanted to link to a specific page on a site I can't. The shortcut only takes me to the home page of that site, with nothing after the .com/.

I would expect "Add to home Screen" to create a shortcut to the exact URL of the page I'm on, not just the domain. It's quite useless the way it is.

I swear this isn't how it used to work but I could be incorrect as I've tried a few browsers recently. If this is intentional behaviour then count this as a feature request. Otherwise, I'd say it's a bug/ unclear UI.