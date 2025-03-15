Delete cookies on closing vivaldi
One of the settings I like best is in privacy and security: "Save browsing history" to "Session only".
I would like the same for cookies too so they are deleted when I close the browser.
I have tried with a Command chain that is set to first delete browsing data and then to quit, only that it doesn't quit.
The best would be though just in settings to be able to do this (Firefox can)
suggestions? If not, let this post be a feature request. Thanks.
@mara25 If you go to
vivaldi://settings/privacy/→
Website Permissions, you can set the
Cookiespermission to
Session Only.
@nomadic Nice! Exactly what I needed.
Thanks so much for the quick reply
Just as a follow up: yes, when you delete history and cookies you have to log in again when you open Vivaldi again and go to your favorite sites (mastodon, pixelfed, this forum) but the browser makes it so easy! So that's a good thing