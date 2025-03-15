One of the settings I like best is in privacy and security: "Save browsing history" to "Session only".

I would like the same for cookies too so they are deleted when I close the browser.

I have tried with a Command chain that is set to first delete browsing data and then to quit, only that it doesn't quit.

The best would be though just in settings to be able to do this (Firefox can)

suggestions? If not, let this post be a feature request. Thanks.