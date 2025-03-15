Caldav from Zimbrz: Recurring Events oly
Hello,
I use CALDAV to import my agenda from Zimbra and I am very surprised to see that only Recurring Events are shown ...
Is somebody use such configuration ?
Thanks
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@typhus14 Which Vivaldi version?
Which OS version?
Can you give me a access to such calendar for a test with a Vivaldi 7.1 and internal 7.2 version (ask me in chat: open my profile, hit blue 3-dots-button menu, select "Start new chat with DoctorG")?
@DoctorG I'm using 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (64 bits) . I test both under Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3476) and Debian 12.
I created a new instance on my professional Zimbra and it work fine. The instance with problems have à huge quantity of events. So I suppose that is the problem, vivaldi stop to import at a time. Do you think too ?
Thanks for your answer.
@typhus14 How many events are int his calendar?
Can you plese check and install Vivaldi Snapshot 7.2 (what is a Snapshot) as Standalone install version, that will not tangle your Vivaldi Stable Settings in case of issues in Snapshot.
I am interested if that is a issue which does not appear in 7.2 RC2 (Testing/Beta version).
There is 18749 evenements.
With 7.2.3621.56 (Version officielle) snapshot (64 bits), the configuration seem to be ok... But nothing apear in my calendar ....
@typhus14 I do not know if many events cause your issue.
As i have not a Zimbra account/license i can not test. And i guess, you do not want to share such with internal Vivaldi developer team for a test. But i can ask how to debug your issue.
@typhus14 Please report you problem as a bug.
Then report issue to Vivaldi bug tracker, include as much detail as possible.
Once that is done, share the bug number (beginning with VB-) you got by bug report mail.
And if interested read blog article, if you like to know about "A bug’s life at Vivaldi".
Thanks for helping us making Vivaldi better.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@typhus14 Hi, sorry to hear about your problems.
I must admit that Vivaldi calendar has not been much optimised to use with a lot of events. I fear that almost 19000 events will probably be quite slow to work with, and if some part of those are recurring events then it gets worse. That said it should still work even if (extremely) slow.
We have also had some issues with zimbra servers and they I have not found open test servers or easy to set up instances for local testing so debugging issues is problematic.
There are a couple of things you can check to maybe help narrow down the problem.
If you remove the calendar account from Vivaldi and set it up again, after setting it up the events should get synced automatically and as they are imported the progress should be output in the browser status bar at the bottom of the window. You can see if it does actually continue and count up to the total number of events.
And you can also check if there are any errors logged. There is a calendar icon in the status bar in lower left corner. Clicking on it you get a popup where logs can be viewed, might be something there of interest.
I hope there will be some useful information to gather.
Eggert.
@eggert Thank you for your help.
This morning there is an error (!) in the bottom bar (see bellow for logs). For information I also read the same calendar with à little python script (using caldav library) without error.
I hope those informations can help to understand !
Have a nice day.
04:45:12.816 error [Calendar - create, event] Error: Error in invocation of calendar.eventsCreate(array eventsList, optional function callback): Error at parameter 'eventsList': Error at index 16: Missing required property 'calendarId'.
TypeError: Error in invocation of calendar.eventsCreate(array eventsList, optional function callback): Error at parameter 'eventsList': Error at index 16: Missing required property 'calendarId'.
at Object.createEvents (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3137648)
at Object.createEvents (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:36096)
at j (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3130595)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3058965
at async ze (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3058079)
at async Qe (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3062847)
at async qe (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3064448)
04:45:12.816 error [Calendar - import] Error: Error in invocation of calendar.eventsCreate(array eventsList, optional function callback): Error at parameter 'eventsList': Error at index 16: Missing required property 'calendarId'.
TypeError: Error in invocation of calendar.eventsCreate(array eventsList, optional function callback): Error at parameter 'eventsList': Error at index 16: Missing required property 'calendarId'.
at Object.createEvents (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3137648)
at Object.createEvents (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:36096)
at j (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3130595)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3058965
at async ze (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3058079)
at async Qe (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3062847)
at async qe (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3064448)
04:45:12.816 error [Calendar - caldav] Error creating events Error: Error in invocation of calendar.eventsCreate(array eventsList, optional function callback): Error at parameter 'eventsList': Error at index 16: Missing required property 'calendarId'.
TypeError: Error in invocation of calendar.eventsCreate(array eventsList, optional function callback): Error at parameter 'eventsList': Error at index 16: Missing required property 'calendarId'.
at Object.createEvents (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3137648)
at Object.createEvents (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:36096)
at j (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3130595)
at chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3058965
at async ze (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3058079)
at async Qe (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3062847)
at async qe (chrome-extension://mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli/bundle.js:1:3064448)
04:45:12.816 warn [Calendar - ] Event 'festival sculpture' 'a1871435-9fc7-40ef-abc3-bd24423ed734' truncated to prevent overlapping instances.
eggert Vivaldi Team
@typhus14 Thanks for the info. We recently did some changes to parsing which could be causing this. Zimbra server does not support a feature which simplifies syncing events so it requires a fallback method. That fallback has not been tested as well as the main method and not with so many events, and the number of events may affect it more than the common one.
But the errors in there are a little weird. I'm not sure how it is happening will have to dig a little. I hope I can figure it out.
One more question. Are the events all contained in a single calendar or do you have multiple calendars? And if multiple, how is the distribution? One with almost all or evenly spread?