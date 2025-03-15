@typhus14 Hi, sorry to hear about your problems.

I must admit that Vivaldi calendar has not been much optimised to use with a lot of events. I fear that almost 19000 events will probably be quite slow to work with, and if some part of those are recurring events then it gets worse. That said it should still work even if (extremely) slow.

We have also had some issues with zimbra servers and they I have not found open test servers or easy to set up instances for local testing so debugging issues is problematic.

There are a couple of things you can check to maybe help narrow down the problem.

If you remove the calendar account from Vivaldi and set it up again, after setting it up the events should get synced automatically and as they are imported the progress should be output in the browser status bar at the bottom of the window. You can see if it does actually continue and count up to the total number of events.

And you can also check if there are any errors logged. There is a calendar icon in the status bar in lower left corner. Clicking on it you get a popup where logs can be viewed, might be something there of interest.

I hope there will be some useful information to gather.

Eggert.