App freeze
-
HaraldSkogland
Hi , I've recently experienced that Vivaldi app on W11 freezes and becomes completely unusable for 5-30 seconds. This includes any UI element in a page or in app menus. Then when it passes it is like nothing happened. For some reason this seems to be triggered often when browsing Youtube but happens when visiting other web pages as well. Is this a known error? Also, is there a way to quickly repair my Vivaldi installation without uninstalling the whole program?
thanks,
Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) (64-biters)
Revisjon 97687798ac93cac9ba4ee62b549075f7d6400ec9
Operativsystem Windows 11 Version 24H2 (Build 26100.3476)
JavaScript V8 13.2.152.41