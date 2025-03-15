I need help getting DeepL to work
I can't use the DeepL extension to translate the pages.
The extension only works on the widgets in the toolbar panel.
I want to deactivate lingvanex and translate the pages with DeepL, but even if I set it to not translate with lingvanex, when I click on the DeepL icon to translate the page, nothing happens.
barbudo2005
@joaomafer To be able to translate entire pages with DeepL, you need the paid Pro version. On websites, you can use the free version to translate one section at a time by clicking on the button.
@Dancer18 thanks for explaining, i thought it was a problem with vivaldi
@barbudo2005 thanks, does this translator you recommended use google translate as a base?
barbudo2005