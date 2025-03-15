Limit of recipients only 20?
Hello,
I'm negatively suprised that Limit of recipients is only 20-25.
Is it possible to do something about it?
I'm using Mozilla Thunderbird with SMTP of Vivaldi.
yojimbo274064400
Are you seeing a message similar to the following in Thunderbird; if not can you post a redacted screenshot of the error seen?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mvolf Which error did you got?
I guess there is a rate limit per hour or per account or number of receivers to protect against spamming over vivaldi.net mail server.
I think a vivaldi.net mail account is not really made for mass mailing of users.
