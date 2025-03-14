@JPwowway said in Non functional extension?:

Imageye

That's funny, I tried it and it seems the extension conflicts with the Vivaldi UI. Either it works as a side panel or as a regular chrome popup, but not both.

After first installation user can open the extension as web panel. There user can disable "Display in Side Panel" in Preferences:

After this extension starts to work as usual:

Or you can just use the side-panel mode. But not both.