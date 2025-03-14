Non functional extension?
Using Mac OS 15.x.x. I have the extension Imageye installed, which is supposed to download images from web pages, but it would appear to be non functional. Clicking to try to activate does nothing. Developers website is useless.
Any thoughts?
TIA
@JPwowway said in Non functional extension?:
Imageye
That's funny, I tried it and it seems the extension conflicts with the Vivaldi UI. Either it works as a side panel or as a regular chrome popup, but not both.
After first installation user can open the extension as web panel. There user can disable "Display in Side Panel" in Preferences:
After this extension starts to work as usual:
Or you can just use the side-panel mode. But not both.