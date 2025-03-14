Side panel
phreakmode
With the latest version, every time I launch Vivaldi it launches with the side panel open, is there any way to disable opening by default? With the previous versions, it appears to have cached the state and upon reopening it remembered the previous state.
mib2berlin Soprano
@phreakmode
Hi, this is a bug using Floating Panels and Startup with is set to Homepage instead of Last Session.
I am not sure if you need to have both settings changed from default.
It is reported to the bug tracker and confirmed.
Cheers, mib
phreakmode
@mib2berlin Thank you very much