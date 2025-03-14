There is the option to open up the browser settings in a new window, and the option to open them up in a new tab. However, the most obviously convenient option, to open settings in a side tab, where the settings icon is to begin with, is notably absent.

Can we just add this into the browser please? I am sick of opening up an entirely new tab just to tweak the settings, and when I try to copy the link from the settings to manually add it to the sidebar, it displays an entirely different settings menu.

How was this not an original feature on Vivaldi?

I will add, unrelatedly, that it would be neat to be able to have a more compact compact view, by double/triple/quadruple stacking the tabs (depending on how many there are) potentially until the whole tab is subdivided into a neat stack of cubes. That would prevent or at least delay the compact tabs from becoming so thin you can barely manage to click on them.

Also, the tab group hover overview, when there are enough tabs, will overflow the screen and leave many of the selectable tab previews obscured. After a given number of tabs, the size of these previews should be decreased so this does not happen, and/or there could be a scrollbar menu, or better yet there could be tabs displayed in pages, especially if they were to mimic the animations & behavior of the firefox settings. You know, the ones in the upper right hand corner that look like this:

I could imagine something like this, but instead of options they are tabs laid out in a double column with a forward and backward navigation arrow at the bottom that allow you to flip through the tabs with that snappy, satisfying sliding animation as is found in the firefox toolbar menu.

Also, with the drop-down preview of [single] tabs, it would be better if, rather than it disappearing when you move your mouse downwards to the preview picture itself, it does the same thing the Windows taskbar does and gives you a full screen preview of the tab. This was what I subconsciously expected and then was subsequently disappointed that this wasn't a feature, because it definitely should be.

Those are all my ideas off the top of my head anyway, though I will absolutely come back and bring more to the table if anything of substance comes to mind. If you have any ideas that you think Vivaldi should implement for the improvement of user experience please do follow this up with your own suggestions. Please upvote and keep this thread active to get the developer's attention if you want these and subsequent ideas to be implemented in Vivaldi, thanks!

Edit: Another problem - a good quarter of my extensions don't render a logo at all on Vivaldi, so more attention needs to be paid towards how it currently renders those logos, and why it's not getting all of them properly.