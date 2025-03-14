Side panel settings + other ideas (everyone's ideas welcome) [DEVELOPER SUGGESTIONS]
There is the option to open up the browser settings in a new window, and the option to open them up in a new tab. However, the most obviously convenient option, to open settings in a side tab, where the settings icon is to begin with, is notably absent.
Can we just add this into the browser please? I am sick of opening up an entirely new tab just to tweak the settings, and when I try to copy the link from the settings to manually add it to the sidebar, it displays an entirely different settings menu.
How was this not an original feature on Vivaldi?
I will add, unrelatedly, that it would be neat to be able to have a more compact compact view, by double/triple/quadruple stacking the tabs (depending on how many there are) potentially until the whole tab is subdivided into a neat stack of cubes. That would prevent or at least delay the compact tabs from becoming so thin you can barely manage to click on them.
Also, the tab group hover overview, when there are enough tabs, will overflow the screen and leave many of the selectable tab previews obscured. After a given number of tabs, the size of these previews should be decreased so this does not happen, and/or there could be a scrollbar menu, or better yet there could be tabs displayed in pages, especially if they were to mimic the animations & behavior of the firefox settings. You know, the ones in the upper right hand corner that look like this:
I could imagine something like this, but instead of options they are tabs laid out in a double column with a forward and backward navigation arrow at the bottom that allow you to flip through the tabs with that snappy, satisfying sliding animation as is found in the firefox toolbar menu.
Also, with the drop-down preview of [single] tabs, it would be better if, rather than it disappearing when you move your mouse downwards to the preview picture itself, it does the same thing the Windows taskbar does and gives you a full screen preview of the tab. This was what I subconsciously expected and then was subsequently disappointed that this wasn't a feature, because it definitely should be.
Those are all my ideas off the top of my head anyway, though I will absolutely come back and bring more to the table if anything of substance comes to mind. If you have any ideas that you think Vivaldi should implement for the improvement of user experience please do follow this up with your own suggestions. Please upvote and keep this thread active to get the developer's attention if you want these and subsequent ideas to be implemented in Vivaldi, thanks!
Edit: Another problem - a good quarter of my extensions don't render a logo at all on Vivaldi, so more attention needs to be paid towards how it currently renders those logos, and why it's not getting all of them properly.
Recently Vivaldi shat the bed on me and dumped all my tabs. However I came across something rather interesting if not peculiar.
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/16nq3h9/lost_all_tabs/
And specifically this comment:
This is actually how the tabs are integrated? I now no longer wonder why it takes so long to switch tabs/open a new tab. Instead, I wonder why this is not entirely overhauled with something that functions better. Raw JSON base64 encoded jpeg thumbnails manually overwritten a couple times per minute? What kind of hackery is this? And considering that Vivaldi is used by people who actively work with 1000+ tabs, why hasn't it happened yet?
https://www.reddit.com/r/vivaldibrowser/comments/xu6o3k/bad_design_gigabytes_of_data_constantly_saved_to/
It would make it stand out among chromium-based browsers and appeal even more, specifically to the target segment vivaldi is trying to appeal to, so how can putting this off for later (never) even be justified?
Moving on, there's a link to one of my prior suggestions, which I would have put in this thread if I hadn't already posted it: https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/106241/vivaldi-hides-the-extension-hide-unhide-button-when-you-have-enough-of-them
I like the fact that vivaldi lets you see little previews of tabs right below the tabs if you drag the taskbar down, but this concept is limited because it begins to take up the screen space. Because of this, I suggest having an option that allows the background of the tabs themselves to be their own preview. There could be an opacity setting in case you're worried about text readability or if you want to keep things consistent with your theme, so you can choose which percentage is the default theme color and which percentage is the tab preview.
Also, what if we were to have an option to take the new tab button and split it into four buttons, one for each corner of the plus, which each open a different type of new tab? It's a quicker way to open the type of new tab you want compared to having to open a new tab and then click on your bookmarks to get to the place you want the specific tab to start at. It's intuitive, it's novel, it's useful - it's the +4 wild tab! For those of you who have played Uno, you get the reference. Anyway, I came up with the name for free without charging marketing fees (it's a plus, as in plus sign, 4, as in there are 4 options, and also there is a +4 wild card in uno, creating a connection that would make the name catch. Idk how I could do better than that) so there's no excuse not to add it in.
Last but not least, and this would also make the little tab previews more worthwhile, is simple - tab bar autohide. This way tabs would disappear until you bring your mouse up to the top. This could potentially be implemented with options for users to configure whether they just want the tabs to hide, the menu bar, the tabs and menu bar, etc. (that is assuming tabs are at the top, though such configuration options would work just as well on left, right, or bottom as the menu bar could be auto-hidden/unhidden independently of the tabs). For tabs with previews, this would be even more useful since they take up more of the screen yet are only really helpful when you're switching tabs.
If you want these ideas to be implemented in Vivaldi, DON'T upvote or respond.
(Reverse psychology, am I right?)
Looks like reverse psychology worked, but in reverse. Rip.
This just in, vivaldi just crashed (again) recently and dumped my tabs (again) and I'm beginning to think this is less of a one-off and more so something that happens regularly.
On a brighter note, the thumbnails for my extensions began to render properly. I don't know if that was a quick patch by the devs or a just a periodic refresh of the icons but either way it's a positive development.
I've been listing out all of these ideas, but I've yet to get a solid idea of what people actually think of them, and whether such visions of vivaldi features and improvements are received in the same passion that they're conceived. If there's anyone with a notion of this, it would be helpful to bring it up, because it feels like I'm speaking to air here.
Back to the new ideas, I have a new one: The tab option "Choose color accent by page color", which would apply to (compact mode) tab stacks, and make them more intuitively distinguishable and identifiable. People create associations between websites and the colors that websites use, and this can be leveraged to make intuitively navigable colored (compact) tab stacks according to the website color. Making compact tabs distinguishable would only really work with color because any sort of icon or preview is going to be unrecognizable.
On that note, this concept is intended to be paired with the prior mentioned idea of having tabs skinned with their page previews, and like that concept, I suggest having transparency controls with these also. Having these as options would make browsing far more intuitive. Currently the tabs are all colored and skinned the same, making it more cognitively and time-intensive to find the tab you're looking for. Having these two options, tab skinning and tab color accents, would give people a brain break and improve workflow significantly.
Also I will extend on the concept of tab skins, with the option to add visual effects like blur/acrylic/aerolite glass/mica/etc. to make the tabs appear more polished when they're skinned with their tab previews. Tab skins can itself be further extended to include custom default tab skins, custom skins mapped to specific domains, etcetera.
That's all for now. Please do tell me what you think of these ideas. Give your own assessment. I need to connect with something solid. Thanks!