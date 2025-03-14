I prefer using Vivaldi mobile over separate installed apps for newspapers escpecially. The setting to keep links in Vivaldi instead of opening apps is crucial in this regard, and is a life saver.

So I'm reading kind of 4 newspapers (or fora) like every 6 hours. I continu where I left of.

It would be very helpful to be able to pin these site as if it were apps in my tab-screen + prevent the domainnames to be duplicated. Doing so, they could not be opened twice, or closed by accident. It would be kind of mimicking an app like behaviour, but than within the boundaries of Vivaldi browser.

Thanks for considering.