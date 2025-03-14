Hi, I recently logged in to a new laptop and haven't been able to transfer my passwords from my phone to my laptop. I tried some tips from the forum, but I can't export the passwords to a CSV file or any other file. The laptop's browser also doesn't recognize the one downloaded by my phone's browser. I'm very confused, and I'd like to be able to do something about this.

English is not my first language, sorry if something is not clear.