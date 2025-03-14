Password Sync
-
mariolivo26
Hi, I recently logged in to a new laptop and haven't been able to transfer my passwords from my phone to my laptop. I tried some tips from the forum, but I can't export the passwords to a CSV file or any other file. The laptop's browser also doesn't recognize the one downloaded by my phone's browser. I'm very confused, and I'd like to be able to do something about this.
English is not my first language, sorry if something is not clear.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mariolivo26 On Phone open Settings → Synchroniation, Login to Vivaldi Sync, start sync All data.
After a while open laptop Settings → Synchroniation, login to Vivaldi Sync, start sync All data.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mariolivo26 @DoctorG
Hi, this is a bug:
VAB-10880
Passwords saved in Vivaldi while not logged into Sync are not synced.
Please always add your Vivaldi, Android version and your device.
The report is confirmed and tagged for 7.2.
Cheers, mib
-
mariolivo26
@mib2berlin That's precisely the problem. I've been using sync on my phone for four years. And those passwords aren't shared with the laptop session. I thought it was a bug or something was wrong with my connection. I've been thinking for two weeks now that the problem is mine. T-T
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@mariolivo26
I added a comment to the report, ask for fixing in Vivaldi 7.2.
We have already Release Candidate 1 for 7.2 so I hope the team get the fix ready.
Cheers, mib