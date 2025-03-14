Unable to add Tasks to Panel
When I try to drag and drop the Tasks icon it doesn't become a part of the panel. Any ideas?
mib2berlin Soprano
@OveDue
Hi, do you use the Toolbar Editor?
Mail/Calendar and Feeds have to be enabled, if I remember correctly to add these icons to any panel.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@OveDue said in Unable to add Tasks to Panel:
Any ideas
Vivaldi Feature Mail, Calendar and Feeds activated in Settings?
Using Private window?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
