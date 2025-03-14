Home button
DinBoekestijn
How do i get my startpage directly when i push the homebutton. now i always have to choose: snelkiezer / quick selector first ???
Pesala Ambassador
@DinBoekestijn Settings, Startup, Homepage, Start Page.
