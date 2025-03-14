Vivaldi 7.2 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3621.52/54
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for 7.2 for desktop and notebooks.
Click here to see the full blog post
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
DoctorGTesting
Many devices with no name in Synced Tabs (cloud in tab bar).
Any confirm?
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
If I have this Site open in one tab, in the other tab Wikipedia, go to the Omnibar, press „w“ it says „go to tab“ (Wikipedia). Ok, but doing this it doesn’t go to the tab but the Wiki-Site is loaded in the one Tab which is open, and not the other tab, which should be opened.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@DoctorGTesting said in Vivaldi 7.2 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3621.52/54:
Many devices with no name in Synced Tabs (cloud in tab bar).
Which leads me to another question: How to make show up synced tabs from the other device in the Omnibox?
mib2berlin Soprano
@DoctorGTesting
Hi and confirm, before it was only mobile devices, now PC devices too.
Cheers, mib
In "Addresses and More" section of the Privacy and Security settings, any Saved Addresses are not being displayed.
Selecting the "Add New Address" button and then pressing ESC will display the addresses.
This was not the case with v7.1.3570.60 Stable.
I did recreate my Web Data file because of a problem I was having in the previous Snapshot version, so that file should be OK.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mib2berlin
Do you report to tracker?
Ah, is this issue: VB-113387
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@AllanH Looks like a old bug in 7.2 which i found some time ago.
Let me investigate bug tracker.
Added report:
VB-114985 "Saved addresses not listed in Settings" - confirmed.
@DoctorG
Thanks.
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
Omnibar is not updating when reloading the site (in this case Wikipedia is open in the tab, tab is open and visible). I can't repeat how this gets in there now, unfortunately.
mossman Ambassador
@DoctorGTesting said in Vivaldi 7.2 RC 1 – Vivaldi Desktop Browser snapshot 3621.52/54:
Many devices with no name in Synced Tabs (cloud in tab bar).
Any confirm?
I've seen this in stable as well, recently.
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@mossman Yes. 7.2 RC Stable+Snapshot.
Pathduck Soprano Moderator Supporters
-
"There are still come outstanding"
*some, please fix
derDay Supporters
I've https://www.heise.de/newsticker/classic/ as a sidepanel and get the message "Abgebrochen" (canceld) in the title?! also in my testprofile.
my other webpanels behave normal.
anyone else?
Win10 22H2
mib2berlin Soprano
@derDay
Hi, I can confirm but it work as expected.
Does it not update or something?