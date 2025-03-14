latest vivaldi stops scrolling every 1/2 page
-
with the latest version of vivaldi [7.1.3570.60 (Stable channel) stable (64-bit) ] on OpenSuSE/KDE
SCROLLING STOPs every half to three-quarters 'page'.
The scrolling stops in both directions (up / down) on a page, bookmarks, tab bar and 'open tabs' panel.
If I continuing to scroll, the 'page' (bar, panel) will eventually continue scrolling, again, for another 1/2 'page'.
VERY Annoying and unproductive : (
i have plenty of RAM , processor and hdd space available
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@LandisTwo
Hi, can you provide a link to such a page, please?
You are on OpenSuse Leap, aren't you?
Cheers, mib
-
@mib2berlin
I am on OpenSuse, but it was Not page specific.
It was on any 'window', panel, page that required scrolling.
Vivaldi was the Only application that was having the issue.
None of my long code pages in Sublime-Text or scrolls in,,, well any other application.
I tried a few things and it MAY Have been an issue with my 'unclutter' script (to 'hide' mouse pointer when idle), i moved '-reset' from end of string to middle and it seems to have 'fixed' issue in vivaldi, but, again, it Only happened in vivaldi...
weird, eh.
Landis.