Import Password file
-
Vivaldi limits the file to 150kb!? My password file (Firefox Logins (03-08-2025).csv) is 163,441. Suggest Vivaldi takes the limit OFF!
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@KitMcGuire
Hi, how do you import, from a .cvs file or with the import feature in the file menu?
-
@mib2berlin I was trying to import a saved *.cvs file from my Firefox browser that saves all of my passwords, which I am able to export to a *.cvs file, but it is larger that the Vivaldi limit of 150kb.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@KitMcGuire
Hm, I am not aware of a limit but it seems it is one.
Check if you can import from the file menu:
Choose Firefox and disable what you don't need.
My .cvs file is 50 KB and include 600+ passwords but exported from Vivaldi.
-
@mib2berlin I did that. It did not import the *.cvs file into Vivaldi.
-
mib2berlin Soprano
@KitMcGuire
It should import directly from Firefox not over the .cvs file.
-
@mib2berlin I did not do it from Firefox, BUT....I stumbled on a workaround that does work! I went to my Chrome browser and imported all my Firefox passwords. Then, in Vivaldi I IMPORTED the passwords from Chrome and that worked! Now I have all of my passwords in Vivaldi.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@KitMcGuire said in Import Password file:
Suggest Vivaldi takes the limit OFF!
That limit is in Chromium core. Hast to be fixed by Chromium dev team.
-
@DoctorG Darn. Oh well. Thank you for the info.