Installed Vivaldi for an elderly friend because I thought it simpler and less cluttered than Firefox which sprouts new features every week or two, confusing him.

Immediately after installing I was shocked to find the home page taken over by something called Startpage, and could not get rid of it. Tried selecting DDGo as search engine but Startpage had the homepage hijacked. It seems to have latched onto Vivaldi's 'start page' settings.

I tried to delete Startpage from the list of search engines but could not do so. On the net some say it's malware, some say it's adware, at best it's a PUP (potentially unwanted program).

Earlier forum posts record that Startpage is paying for its Vivaldi listing, replacing Bing. Understandable the need for finance, but Vivaldi does itself damage by associating with this outfit.

Vivaldi uninstalled, back to Firefox.