It would be great if, when downloading a file, a popup similar to the current one appeared in the center of the page, but with the addition of the download’s source link. This would be extremely useful because sometimes the actual link (after potential redirects) is different from the one you get by copying it directly from the page.

Actually, the source link is already available on the transfers page, but it would be much more convenient to have it directly in the download popup. There are situations where you don’t need to download the file, but you only need the link—for example, to share it with a friend or to start the download from another machine.

Integrating this feature into the popup would make everything quicker and more practical, avoiding the need to open the transfers page every time.