RAM Usage Limit
A feature I found great in the new update of Edge browser is the option to select how much RAM the browser uses in total. I personally prefer to use Vivaldi, but I temporarily switched to Edge because I need to have alot of tabs open (for productivity/work), but the browser typically clocks up to 3GB RAM usage which reaches my computer limit (of it's 8GB Ram) quickly.
@hmxqy Hi, Thanks for your feature request.
This looks like a duplicate of https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/45674/resource-limiters-cpu-memory-and-network Please vote & discuss at that thread, thank you.
You can use the forum search first to see if you can find similar requests. If that doesn't work, I've catalogued all the requests here.
