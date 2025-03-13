Menu - OLD UI
-
Hello everyone,
I'm new to Vivaldi and I was wondering if, among the many customization options, there's a way to disable Chrome's "new" menu. I find it takes up too much screen space and would prefer a more compact interface, like the one in older versions.
I hope there's a solution.
Thank you so much in advance for your help!
-
@TizioDJ
Hi, open settings and search for "compact" and you will find it.
Welcome to the forum, mib
-
I had enabled the compact view, but I forgot to also check the option for the menus. Sorry, it was almost a pointless topic. My bad!
I’ll take the opportunity to go slightly off-topic, if I may.
I was wondering if these two things are possible:
-
I’d like to have the "Translate page" option in the right-click menu. I’d prefer to avoid the pop-up at the top, which I find annoying and have always disabled.
-
Would it be possible to have the bookmarks bar appear only when hovering over the address bar? It’s a very rare feature, found in browsers like SlimJet or CentBrowser, but it’s extremely handy for those who want to maximize workspace and access bookmarks only when needed.
Thanks in advance for any suggestions!
-
-
@TizioDJ
With hundreds of settings nobody know all and what they do, search is often the best if you know the term, NP.
For translate in the context menu open Settings > Appearance > Menu Customisation.
Choose Page > Application Commands > scroll to Translate > move it to the left where you want it.
I noticed it get not updated in the list, check this on a page.
I have 3 Translate entries now normally I use a shortcut for it.
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/appearance-customization/customize-application-and-context-menus/
I remember a CSS modification for this, please search in the modding section.
-
In the end, I made a mountain out of a molehill! The right-click menu was very straightforward, but the bookmarks bar was a bit more complicated to handle. What’s more, it’s not even a permanent change: with every Vivaldi update, I might need to reapply the CSS modification.
Honestly, it would be much better if Vivaldi added this feature directly to the settings, especially since it seems like many users are interested in this functionality.
THANKS FOR ALL
-
@TizioDJ
You don't need to reapply but a CSS mod can break if the Chromium developers change something.
I use CSS mods for Years now.
If the developer is still active it mostly take a few days until it get updated, if not we have many experienced CSS coder here and they often help then.
I cant even find a feature request about but to my knowledge there was never a feature added using hover over elements.
Cheers, mib