Lots of issues this morning
First all of my speed dials had code visible instead of my theme photo. Restarted Vivaldi and it seemed to resolve.
Secondly, super slow loading pages. No issue with internet speed which clocks at over 300mbps.
Thirdly, the Lemmy site i go to is all jacked, loss of all formatting.
Very strange, have not had so many issues before.
Running 7.1.3570.60
What is going on?!
@lorask OK i dumped all my cookies, disengaged all my extensions and restarted the browser. I also found on my Lemmy acct the browser view was changed to "Litely" so i changed it back to Default and all looks good now. Very strange.