I have some problems about showing the sites
-
webheadagentur
Hello everybody
I wanted to use the browser to see my site (Click Here) but I couldn't do that.
I just only see the page under the name (Security Problem!) now I want to know that what should I do to solve the problem?
does everybody know that?
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@webheadagentur Works for me on Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60 and 7.2.3621.50 / Windows 11 23H2.
Which Vivaldi version?
Which OS version?
Issue can be cause by strict ad and tracker blocking.
Please disable Vivaldi Blocker for the site
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/privacy/tracking-and-ad-blocking/#Blocking_per_site
If you use a ad/tracker-blocker extension, disable for the site.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@webheadagentur Welcome in our Vivaldi Community
Do not hesitate to ask, we are a community to help users.
Enjoy browsing with Vivaldi.
-
webheadagentur
@DoctorG Thanks
My problem was solved