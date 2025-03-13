@mtaki14 said in Crash fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.47:

@sjudenim The idea behind the new addressbar was to make it so that you are more likely to get the autocompleted result you are looking for, because it learns from your behaviour. That part has been achieved for me and it works much better than the old one in my experience. Additionally I don't really like the prioritise checkboxes for the exact reason that they superficially alter the learning algorithm, so I keep them disabled. If you are someone that clears their history and/or chooses results from the dropdown often then I can see how that pose issues. The new addressbar now works more along the lines of how chromium works, but with more customization options.

I don't need it to learn if I'm telling it exactly what I want.

I often times use the address bar to load bookmarks that I don't have in my speed dial as it is much faster than going through bookmark folders.

I also clean my history regularly so if I'm understanding correctly, what you are saying is that the dev's are not only telling me what I should be prioritizing, but that I should change my behavior and not clean up the browser, and after all these years? Seriously? How can you design something around people not cleaning their history, ever? Ridiculous!

If I wanted Chrome I would be using it. I use Vivaldi because it is not in line with how that browser works. The strength of Vivaldi (for me) is that it separates itself from other Chrome clones by giving unique features and plenty of options to accommodate vastly different browsing behaviors. I suspect that is at least part of the reason(s) it appeals to the others in this very small user base.

I see that the majority of feedback with this chrome clone bar is negative so I question who this change is really for.

And the options still don't actually work (search suggestions are still presented and prioritized even with no nickname entered).

