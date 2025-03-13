Further address bar work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.50
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
In today’s snapshot, we have more cleanup of the address bar as we close in on the 7.2 release.
Click here to see the full blog post
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
Before Olli
-
olli Vivaldi Team Patron
@ruarí: Cheater!
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
Next
-
I still get the blank extensions changed box win 11
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@christiehmalry Strange, no for me on 7.2.3621.50 Win 11 23H2.
I had some extensions in 7.2.3621.48, started manually update in Vivaldi menu, updated, restarted – no such popup.
-
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@christiehmalry: Can I have a screenshot? Can you also go to vivaldi:about and just double check you are on the 7.2.3621.50 build
-
sjudenim Supporters
@mtaki14 said in Crash fixes – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.47:
@sjudenim The idea behind the new addressbar was to make it so that you are more likely to get the autocompleted result you are looking for, because it learns from your behaviour. That part has been achieved for me and it works much better than the old one in my experience. Additionally I don't really like the prioritise checkboxes for the exact reason that they superficially alter the learning algorithm, so I keep them disabled.
If you are someone that clears their history and/or chooses results from the dropdown often then I can see how that pose issues. The new addressbar now works more along the lines of how chromium works, but with more customization options.
I don't need it to learn if I'm telling it exactly what I want.
I often times use the address bar to load bookmarks that I don't have in my speed dial as it is much faster than going through bookmark folders.
I also clean my history regularly so if I'm understanding correctly, what you are saying is that the dev's are not only telling me what I should be prioritizing, but that I should change my behavior and not clean up the browser, and after all these years? Seriously? How can you design something around people not cleaning their history, ever? Ridiculous!
If I wanted Chrome I would be using it. I use Vivaldi because it is not in line with how that browser works. The strength of Vivaldi (for me) is that it separates itself from other Chrome clones by giving unique features and plenty of options to accommodate vastly different browsing behaviors. I suspect that is at least part of the reason(s) it appeals to the others in this very small user base.
I see that the majority of feedback with this chrome clone bar is negative so I question who this change is really for.
And the options still don't actually work (search suggestions are still presented and prioritized even with no nickname entered).
-
@doctorg: my error i updated exactly as the second snapshot of the day dropped and so it only updated me with the first update (i was confused that there was only two comments) the ''update now'' sign just reappeared and i updated again and realised what had happened all good now!
-
@ruarí: my error Ruari i updated exactly as the second snapshot of the day dropped and so it only updated me with the first update (i was confused that there was only two comments) the ''update now'' sign just reappeared and i updated again and realised what had happened all good now!
-
How about a Bluesky share link I'm on mastodon as of old but tend to use Bluesky due to volume of users, although mastodon is the better concept. Obviously not a problem, I just want the best darn browser there is to get as much traction as possible.
-
@sjudenim
Hi, I can not reproduce it with "Only when using Search ..." disabled, history is last here.
I guess this setting has a bug and it should be reported.
If I enabled it and use a nickname I get only search suggestions.
-
Hi, I didn't bother using the nickname (in this case "dd") since it was giving me those search suggestions in spite of the setting selected to only use nicknames. DuckDuck is my default search engine
-
@sjudenim
Why you have it enabled then?
Just test it, I have bookmarks disabled normally so it was only a quick test.
-
?
I have it enabled so that when I want to do a search with a certain engine I can. The fact that it's giving it to me in spite of me not entering the nickname is the problem
-
@sjudenim
I guess this setting break the priority of bookmarks, if I disable it bookmarks are first.
If you can confirm I can make a report.
-
It's not just the priority issue. It's giving me search suggestions when I have the
Only when Using Search Engine Nicknameoption selected, while not using a nickname
-
@sjudenim
I think this one is already fixed, I have to search the tracker.
Can you confirm bookmark priority work if the setting is disabled?
-
Yes, when I only have bookmarks selected it gives bookmarks. But that's not a priority though, that's just not having other options selected.
-
Thot Supporters Translator Ambassador
@mib2berlin said in Further address bar work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.50:
I guess this setting break the priority of bookmarks, if I disable it bookmarks are first.
For me It makes no difference whether both („Enable Search Suggestions“ and „Only when Using Search Engine Nickname“) are ticked on or „Only when Using Search Engine Nickname“ is ticked off and the upper part on. Search Suggestions are always on top over the Bookmarks. Both settings do the same.
When using search suggestions with a Nickname only bookmark-suggestions are gone, which I think shouldn’t. Or I misunderstood something.
Otherwise Bookmarks should also be on top of Search Suggestions if wanted.
Pretty tricky with the Adressbar, anyway.