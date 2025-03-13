Vivaldi Mobile 7.2 RC 1 – Vivaldi Android Browser snapshot 3628.23
jane.n
Today’s snapshot is the first release candidate for Vivaldi Mobile 7.2 release on Android.
Click here to see the full blog post
michabbb
PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE PLEASE:
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/105616/missing-galaxy-ai-in-the-context-menu?_=1741876145669
every app on android has the stock ai-button, but not vivaldi ;-((((
edwardp
First.
Thank you.
Jjane.n locked this topic