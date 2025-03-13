Ctrl+F "wraparound" makes browser irreparably hang
parkouricus
This has been happening for as long as I can recall. When using Ctrl+F (or Search on Page), and scrolling through the highlighted text with either the arrows or Enter key, if I scroll "past" the last highlight and wrap around back to the first highlight then the browser will sometimes just hang.
This seems to occur about half the time, seemingly depending on the webpage. Most recently, I got it to happen on
- a Reddit comments page
- this very forum
- the About Vivaldi page.
Version: 7.2.3621.48 (Official Build) (64-bit).
OS: Windows 10 Version 22H2 (Build 19045.5608).
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@parkouricus I tried with 7.2.3621.48 Win 11 searchon in forum overview page for charcter
a, pressed Return key as long as i could, Vivlaid starts at 1 after a while, no freeze.
Please try the troubleshooting steps, including testing in a clean profile and disabling adblocking/extensions:
https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/troubleshoot/troubleshooting-issues/