Another mailto problem
-
Aristarkos
I've read other threads here on mailto problems, but they all seem about vivaldi opening the wrong application, on my up to date kubuntu 24.04 (latest vivaldi version) system it doesn't open anything.
I use Thunderbird as my email client and it is set as the default client in System Settings -> Applications -> Default Applications and have set chrome://settings/handlers to Don't allow sites to handle protocols.
What am I missing?
Aristarkos
-
-
Did you installed Vivaldi as Deb, Flatpak or Snap package?
-
Can you please check in shell and tell output of each command:
cat .config/emaildefaults
cat .config/mimeapps.list
ls .local/share/applications/
cat .local/share/applications/mimeapps.list
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/mailto
-
-
@DoctorG said in Another mailto problem:
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/mailto
I've had the same problem since forever., and nothing fixed it. I was surprised to install kmail and find that mail association works perfectly with it. Something is wrong between KDE and Thunderbird - what, I don't know. My solution -workaround, I know - is to use kmail to send mail only. I do not pull any mail with it, I continue with Thunderbird for that.
-
@paul1149 said in Another mailto problem:
Something is wrong between KDE and Thunderbird - what, I don't know
Really unexpected for me.
I have on my Linux office PC Debian 12 / KDE 5 Plasma, running Vivaldi 7.1.3570.60, Thunderbird and all is nice since years.
-
@paul1149 I tested now a fresh Thunderbird 128 ESR, it could be set as default in KDE Systemsettings, but the associated tunderbird.desktop is not found. Such is a faulty package.
Same trouble is on Chrome, Chromium and all Vivaldi 7.1 & 7.2
-
Aristarkos
@DoctorG said in Another mailto problem:
Thanks for your reply, installed with snap, this is the result:
cat .config/emaildefaults
[Defaults]
Profile=Default
[PROFILE_Default]
EmailClient[$e]=thunderbird.desktop
ServerType=
TerminalClient=false
cat .config/mimeapps.list
[Added Associations]
application/xspf+xml=vlc.desktop;
audio/mpeg=smplayer.desktop;
inode/directory=org.kde.dolphin.desktop;
video/mp4=smplayer.desktop;vlc.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/geo=wheelmap-geo-handler.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/http=vivaldi_vivaldi-stable.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/https=vivaldi_vivaldi-stable.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/mailto=thunderbird_thunderbird.desktop;thunderbird.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/tel=org.kde.kdeconnect.handler.desktop;
[Default Applications]
application/xspf+xml=vlc.desktop;
audio/mpeg=smplayer.desktop;
inode/directory=org.kde.dolphin.desktop;
video/mp4=smplayer.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/geo=wheelmap-geo-handler.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/http=vivaldi_vivaldi-stable.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/https=vivaldi_vivaldi-stable.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/mailto=thunderbird_thunderbird.desktop;
x-scheme-handler/mid=thunderbird.desktop
x-scheme-handler/tel=org.kde.kdeconnect.handler.desktop;
ls .local/share/applications/
mimeapps.list mimeinfo.cache org.telegram.desktop._57407e2848797fc3b517805a51d49fa7.desktop
cat .local/share/applications/mimeapps.list
Nothing....
xdg-mime query default x-scheme-handler/mailto
thunderbird_thunderbird.desktop
-
@DoctorG Thanks for tracking that down. I see a thunderbird.desktop file here, but nothing I have done makes the mailto work.
Exactly where the problem is, I don't know. But just for kicks I just switched the system default back to TBird, then clicked a mailto link in Floorp, which is a Firefox fork, and TBird performed perfectly.
Somewhere in the chromium-kde-thunderbird axis the connection is dropped.
-
My fix for KDE
file .config/emaildefaults
[Defaults] Profile=Standard [PROFILE_Standard] EmailClient[$e]=thunderbird
or
[Defaults] Profile=Standard [PROFILE_Standard] ServerType=
As i wrote at https://forum.vivaldi.net/post/683586
Do not forget to Logout of KDE and Login again.
-
@DoctorG That did it here. Didn't even have to log out. Thanks much.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
-
@DoctorG Amazing how simple the solution is. You would think the devs, whichever ones are out of compliance, would have known about the problem and already applied the solution.
-
@paul1149 I do not know why the KDE and Thunderbird maintainers did not fixed it.
-
Problem is not a Vivaldi bug!
Some strange KDE or Thunderbird issue.
-
Aristarkos
@DoctorG Your KDE solution didn't work for me, but I can live with it. Thank you very much for your time.