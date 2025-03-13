@suyashbagade1 Please don't rely on ChatGPT or any other AI for real information - they are mostly useless.

That link to an interview for example is completely wrong - that's an interview between bruce and stephanie from a different company, Igalia.

This also says vivaldi is financially independent. That's not true either. They have partnerships with bookmark and search providers. A quick search using an old fashioned search engine reveals this URL which has some real facts: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/