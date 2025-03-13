How vivaldi expanded to various countries?
I wonder how vivaldi manages to render services all round the globe?
Plus no external investors.. so it's commendable..
suyashbagade1
Post Removed
@suyashbagade1 Please don't rely on ChatGPT or any other AI for real information - they are mostly useless.
That link to an interview for example is completely wrong - that's an interview between bruce and stephanie from a different company, Igalia.
This also says vivaldi is financially independent. That's not true either. They have partnerships with bookmark and search providers. A quick search using an old fashioned search engine reveals this URL which has some real facts: https://vivaldi.com/blog/vivaldi-business-model/
@LonM i have removed the post.
And thanks for correcting me. Today i learned that AI can't be fully trusted for quality information. I can't even defend myself in future if anything goes wrong due to AI.
Yes, AI is helpful if I have certain questions to understand any concept.
Thank you..
@LonM, well, but these are not investors, they only pay an revenue when the user use these, if not, not. It is not that they are paying Vivaldi by contract to be, yes or yes, included in the browser as default, like Google does in Firefox.
It's not the same dependency, Vivaldi don't sold it's independence, like Mozilla. Partners are not investors, they cannot influence Vivaldi's decisions.