Is this a place to ask odd questions abou Vivaldi?
And if not, what is?
I'm having trouble finding my way around, and it's not clear to ask the many questions that can arise when looking for stuff in the official documentation.
Specifically, I am new to this browser, and finding many unusually good features, which raise new questions. My current one: I stumbled on a way to get two Workspaces open at once, and it seemed very flexible and useful. And I promptly forgot the trick, and guesswork didn't work.
So, how, with a Workspace already on screen how to I open another? With the possibility of tiling them.
Thanks
@dandrake Vivaldi has set up a Mastodon server, and this is the place to discuss that - or the corresponding mastodon client in the sidebar. Unless your "odd questions" are related to that, this is not the place.
@dandrake welcome to the forum! Here's a list of the forum categories https://forum.vivaldi.net/categories - your questions about the usage of Vivaldi desktop browser features should go into the category "Desktop"
https://forum.vivaldi.net/category/2/desktop
I've asked a moderator to move this thread there.
As for tiling pages, within a window you can tile tabs using the tiling function, but this only works when the selected tabs are in the same workspace. See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-tiling/
If you want to see tabs from different workspaces at once, open a second browser window and select one tab in one window, the other tab in the other window, and tile the two windows the way it's done in your operating system.
PPathduck moved this topic from Vivaldi Social
@WildEnte
Thank you.
I'll (1) put my dumb questions there (2) remember that that was what I did, but my over-age brain remnants forgot promptly.