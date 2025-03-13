@dandrake welcome to the forum! Here's a list of the forum categories https://forum.vivaldi.net/categories - your questions about the usage of Vivaldi desktop browser features should go into the category "Desktop"

As for tiling pages, within a window you can tile tabs using the tiling function, but this only works when the selected tabs are in the same workspace. See https://help.vivaldi.com/desktop/tabs/tab-tiling/

If you want to see tabs from different workspaces at once, open a second browser window and select one tab in one window, the other tab in the other window, and tile the two windows the way it's done in your operating system.