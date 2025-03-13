Permissions issue... again??
-
greybeard Ambassador
@BlackIkeEagle @edwardp @DoctorG
Now March 12, Viv will not even open via the desktop. Tried the previous solution and got this message:
[root@linux-dynabook-t65hg spryte]# chown --reference=/home/spryte//Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop
chown: missing operand
Didn´t get that before.
I will also report it as a possibly broken repo to PCLinuxOS.
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@greybeard When you are logged in as regular Linux user:
chown spryte --reference=/home/spryte /home/spryte/Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop
If that does not work,
sudo chown spryte --reference=/home/spryte /home/spryte/Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop
//17:31 CET Edited broken command line
-
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG
Doesn´t work this time.
[spryte@linux-dynabook-t65hg ~]$ chown spryte--reference=/home/spryte /home/spryte/Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop chown: invalid user: ‘spryte--reference=/home/spryte’ [spryte@linux-dynabook-t65hg ~]$ su Password: [root@linux-dynabook-t65hg spryte]# chown spryte--reference=/home/spryte /home/spryte/Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop chown: invalid user: ‘spryte--reference=/home/spryte’ [root@linux-dynabook-t65hg spryte] Do I need to put myself in the ¨Root" group to run Vivaldi? **Edit:** More info. ![Screenshot_2025-03-13_15-29-12.png](/assets/uploads/files/1741894889277-screenshot_2025-03-13_15-29-12.png) and ![Error-Screenshot_2025-03-13_15-31-20.png](/assets/uploads/files/1741894928510-error-screenshot_2025-03-13_15-31-20.png)
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@greybeard Ouch, i overlooked that the forum ate some space character while typing – such beast!.
Command is:
chown spryte --reference=/home/spryte /home/spryte/Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop
-
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG
Still no effect.
More Info:
And
Did Synaptic put it in the wrong location?
EDIT:
Works fine if I don't use a Desktop Shortcut. Have deleted it and using the Applications dropdown.
-
@greybeard some Desktop Environments seem to have gotten creative in their requirements for
desktopfiles.
Like some flag or even a checksum for files in "non-standard locations".
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@greybeard What gives in shell
sudo ls -al /home/spryte/Desktop/vivaldi-stable.desktop
-
greybeard Ambassador
@DoctorG
Hmm... After several failed attempts and log-outs, reboots I gave up and shut down.
Today the lock on the Vivaldi icon has disappeared and it seems to be working fine now.
I checked this morning and there was no new Vivaldi package in Synaptic to install...
I did download your RPM file but see no reason to install that since this is seeming to work.
You can mark this as resolved.
If it occurs again I will simply start a New Topic.
This may be a system issue, or an Error Between User and Keyboard. I have done so much to get this the way I want it I could have gone wrong anyplace. :hand_slaps_forehead
-
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@greybeard Your Linux had a strange hickup.
Be happy that all work now.