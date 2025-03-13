What's your favorite vivaldi feature?
suyashbagade1
Which feature you use regularly and your favorite?
suyashbagade1
For me it's - that bin icon from where I can recover recently closed websites without going to history section.
mib2berlin Soprano
@suyashbagade1
Hi, the forum.
I cant really count which feature is the best but my daily usage is:
- Speed Dials
- Workspaces
- Mail/Calendar
Cheers, mib
Mouse gestures. Ever since the Opera days it has been my favorite feature to the point that I can't go to any other browser if they don't have it and need an extension for it, or the implementation is awful. Like Edge.
ExOpera12User
- The Description field of bookmarks (AFAIK Vivaldi is the only browser whith this feature)
- Mouse gestures
- Making looooong Screenshot of entire page
- Save page as .mhtml
Pesala Ambassador
@JyuSensei I use them constantly. I am often surprised to find that they don’t work in Notepad or other apps.
We really need Face Gestures like Opera.
Diagonal Gestures would greatly increase the number of options.
fred8615 Supporters
Single key shortcuts (because of my disability), followed very closely by web panels and tab tiling.
Sessions and Workspaces
@vzell yes, agree with you