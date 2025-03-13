So first of all I wanted to say I have this bug in Vivaldi that taking at least 60% or more CPU usage.

Specs of PC are:

Ryzen 3700X

1TB m.2 ssd

32GB Ram at 3600MZ

6700 xt gpu

750watt power supply

Windows 10 Pro

So with the specs out of the way, I wanted to say I have it hibernate tabs on, memory savor on, added stuff to my calendar, tried shutting down extensions no go there have ad and tracker blocker on.

I opened task manager and got rid of few thigs on pc still nothing and even tried ending this task and it keeps coming back. I'm still at a lost but I hope these pictures might help. May due a bug report to but I want see what you come up with.

I should note I have 78 tabs divided into 4 different workspaces as well and am hiding extensions as well.