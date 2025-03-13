Vivaldi High CPU usage Bug
So first of all I wanted to say I have this bug in Vivaldi that taking at least 60% or more CPU usage.
Specs of PC are:
Ryzen 3700X
1TB m.2 ssd
32GB Ram at 3600MZ
6700 xt gpu
750watt power supply
Windows 10 Pro
So with the specs out of the way, I wanted to say I have it hibernate tabs on, memory savor on, added stuff to my calendar, tried shutting down extensions no go there have ad and tracker blocker on.
I opened task manager and got rid of few thigs on pc still nothing and even tried ending this task and it keeps coming back. I'm still at a lost but I hope these pictures might help. May due a bug report to but I want see what you come up with.
I should note I have 78 tabs divided into 4 different workspaces as well and am hiding extensions as well.
@zeke365 do you use mail/calendar/feeds? Of you do, please check if that module causes high CPU load: go to settings - general - productivity features and uncheck using mail/calendar/feeds (no data loss - turning it back on brings you back where you were).
If CPU is high only with mail/calendar/feeds enabled, then you have run into a known bug where the specific root cause is unknown so they can't fix it. But you can likely fix it by deleting the mail database. It is located in your profile folder which you can find in the Vivaldi Main menu - Help - About Vivaldi. While Vivaldi is closed, delete this folder (or move it to an entirely different location):
<Path-to-profile>\Default\Storage\ext\ mpognobbkildjkofajifpdfhcoklimli
I will try that I mostly use the calendar as of right now, tried to use the email client awhile back but found it bit, but did not work out so I don't use the mail client, rss feeder either just calendar which I opened the other day to add events and deleted other calendars I had.
I did try this but did not help but I will try it again and see if it helps.
@WildEnte that no go back at 90%
@zeke365
Hi, it is one process in the task manager.
Make sure PID row is enabled, open the Vivaldi internal task manager with Shift+Esc and check for the same PID.
I had a tab auto reload in a loop cause this high CPU usage, close or reload it solved the issue.
Cheers, mib
Under the PID I just got a number 20240. And there in the picture you see dedicated worker not sure what that is.
this what showing up on my end and the reason I know this source is correct because it so long compared to the others.
@zeke365
The page https://trythisonce.com create service workers, many pages does.
Be careful if you use user scripts, a user reports it delete scripts but I could never reproduce it.
Open Delete Browsing Data with Ctrl+Shit+Del and use this settings:
It delete/unregister all service workers.
You can check wich service workers are registered open chrome://serviceworker-internals
I do this from time to time to clean up.
Cheers, mib
I looked the same high cpu useage when I came on reddit post that if anyone had this problem to turn off hardware acceleration and seems that the hardware acceleration is the cause of one of the issues for high CPU and it must interfere with the with the mail, Calendar and rss feed for some odd reason.
So my guess it has something between the gpu and cpu not communicating very well for very odd reason.
I turned this off and went down to 20% and also I have play image animation clicked as never on this browser loads faster that way.
@zeke365
It's still to much, I get 1-3%, with my systems, specs in my signature.
The 6700 XT is an established card, it should work with HW acceleration.
I would close all tabs from https://trythisonce.com, do the clean up and enable HW acceleration again.
@mib2berlin I have done this both in windows task manager and in Chrome tasker manger, seems like when I open one of the workspaces or tabs again then website returns every single time I end the process on both of them.
Second its seems like its subframe trythisonce.com and above it said dedicated worker.
I have no tabs with this website on it, I have cleaned my C drive, scan it, scanned for virus, and updated everything I could do so might be something within the chrome internals.
One reddit post may suggested could be JavaScript that runs to make things run better on website.
I have done just about everything I can think of my end, I m not too tech savvy but I can get around meaning I m not going to open registry and start coding type of stuff.
Hope this helps.
@zeke365
HI, with clean up I meant delete browsing data in Vivaldi with the settings I posted above.
This will reset all dedicated workers, they are still there even you don't have a tab open of the page.
Cheers, mib
@mib2berlin did that too same thing high cpu. I cleared it and I mean everything so I think something in the workspaces at this point.
@zeke365
I am sorry but I am out of ideas now.
Its okay I turned off all my extensions and it seems to be down, now it trying to figure out which one is causing it.
So I think it might be extension doing high CPU usage
Thanks for your help
I have also noticed this. From what i noticed some of the pages and extensions from the side panel load multiple times.
I found the extension that was causing the CPU to run high.
Its this one
That link above is just in case anyone has it installed this extension cause the CPU to run high for some odd reason so it is now removed and my other extensions are active with CPU down to like 2 tp 3%, I will test to see if the calendar and other features are affected or if stays the same.
Okay tested to see if there any spike, there is when I play video but then immediately goes down and now I have hardware acceleration turned on and calendar turned on.
Thank you all for your help greatly appreciated.
@zeke365
I am glad it work for you and thanks for the feedback.
I will add the extension to my "Problematic Extension" list.
Cheers, mib