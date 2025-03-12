More Address bar work – Vivaldi Browser snapshot 3621.48
In today’s snapshot, we address more issues with our omnibox implementation.
Click here to see the full blog post
What is meant by „Search Suggest infobox“ and what has changed?
Ruarí Vivaldi Team Patron
@Thot The prompt to enable search suggestions for new users now looks like this
EDIT: As a reminder it used to look like this
I was late to the 3621.47 party, so I'm reposting the following, which I am able to replicate in 3621.48:
I'm having issues with the Address bar, specifically in Private window. Before posting this I Reset Address Bar Settings to Default.
When I open a new tab, it goes to my homepage (https://duckduckgo.com)
I try to backspace over the URL, I make it to https://, then on further attempts to backspace, the Bookmarks dropdown is displayed, and the address is filled with the first bookmark in the list, which repeats continually as I press Backspace.
If I select the entire address, I can clear the address field, but when I begin to enter a new address, the URL is autopopulated with an address that I don't want, because it contains the same substring that I just entered, and there's no way of entering a new URL if it contains the same substring as a URL in History.
I'm only seeing this in Private Window, my default profile works as expected.
