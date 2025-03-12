I was late to the 3621.47 party, so I'm reposting the following, which I am able to replicate in 3621.48:

I'm having issues with the Address bar, specifically in Private window. Before posting this I Reset Address Bar Settings to Default.

When I open a new tab, it goes to my homepage (https://duckduckgo.com)

I try to backspace over the URL, I make it to https://, then on further attempts to backspace, the Bookmarks dropdown is displayed, and the address is filled with the first bookmark in the list, which repeats continually as I press Backspace.

If I select the entire address, I can clear the address field, but when I begin to enter a new address, the URL is autopopulated with an address that I don't want, because it contains the same substring that I just entered, and there's no way of entering a new URL if it contains the same substring as a URL in History.

I'm only seeing this in Private Window, my default profile works as expected.