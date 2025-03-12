Tab bar, bottom bar, pop up menus more rounded like iOS safari.
UI elements, menus and bars MORE rounded like iOS safari or OneUI 7. Vivaldi mobile looks a bit old tbh so rounded edges, like almost full circle type of rounded would be nice. Also floating panels and bars
Please, if developers are going to do it, then do it only on iOS.
I'm basically not close to all this rounding and new mod. Only brutalism, only (almost) right angles!
@far4 or maybe a setting in the appearance tab that u can switch on and off. Pls devs do ittt
@ArskaBoi
On android, changing the geometry of the interface on the fly is a very difficult task.
Now, if only android/Vivaldi supported skins or themes..... But it doesn't.