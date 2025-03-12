Solved Can Vivaldi passwords be printed out?
Is there a way to print or export all of my Vivaldi passwords to a PDF file?
Hi and no but you can do a PDF file from an existing .cvs export in a word processor, Open Office or something.
The .cvs file is clear text, keep it save.
Cheers, mib
stardepp Translator Ambassador
@mib2berlin Thanks for this tip, I was able to open and view the.csv with the Windows Editor.
