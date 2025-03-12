Moving private tabs between private windows
vivaldifeedbacker
Hi. I would like to able to drag private tabs from one private window into another private window. It's one of my biggest browsing habits.
Thank you!
mib2berlin Soprano
@vivaldifeedbacker
Hi, we have a request for this already but it get 17 user votes since 2018.
You can vote for it at the first post but I fear this will not happen.
https://forum.vivaldi.net/topic/95013/drag-tabs-between-and-out-of-private-windows
To search for existing requests, we have ~6000, you can use a user database page.
https://lonmcgregor.github.io/VivaldiFeatureRequests/#tag=&req=private &minscore=0&tagsEnabled=
Welcome to the forum, mib
vivaldifeedbacker
@mib2berlin
Thanks. I've upvoted it. There's a big friction with providing feedback, as I don't like creating accounts, plus the etiquette of searching for similar past feedback (as other users may use different keywords). I'm sorry if I've created a thread for something that has been created before.
It would be nice if there's a feedback form built into the browser.
