The browser's current behavior is as follows: I press my left mouse button down on the Back button, immediately move my cursor down (and out of the address bar area), and nothing pops up. I move my cursor back into the Back button, and nothing pops up. I release the left mouse button and the page navigates back by 1 page.

To summon the page history list, I have to press my left mouse button on the Back button, remain my cursor inside the Back button's click area, and wait for about 1 second. This is not desired.

The behavior I desire is as follows: I press my left mouse button down on the Back button, immediately move my cursor down and out of the address bar area, and the page history list shows up.