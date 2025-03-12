Holding behavior on forward and back navigation buttons
Hi. I would like to be able to press my mouse button on the navigation button (the back and forward buttons beside the address bar), hold, and immediately move the cursor down (out of the button), and still have the history list show up.
Thank you!
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
@vivaldifeedbacker All menus in Vivaldi stay open like this.
What do you want to change?
DoctorG Soprano Ambassador
The browser's current behavior is as follows: I press my left mouse button down on the Back button, immediately move my cursor down (and out of the address bar area), and nothing pops up. I move my cursor back into the Back button, and nothing pops up. I release the left mouse button and the page navigates back by 1 page.
To summon the page history list, I have to press my left mouse button on the Back button, remain my cursor inside the Back button's click area, and wait for about 1 second. This is not desired.
The behavior I desire is as follows: I press my left mouse button down on the Back button, immediately move my cursor down and out of the address bar area, and the page history list shows up.
Pesala Ambassador
@vivaldifeedbacker Try Right-click if you do not want to wait for 1 second.
@Pesala
I'm aware of the right click function. My preferred habit is holding the left mouse button, move my cursor down into the history list, and the releasing the mouse button on the desired entry. This gets the navigation done in 1 mouse down and 1 mouse up action.